Ugo Humbert saves three match points to reach quarter-finals in Montpellier
Humbert trailed 2-5 in the second set and faced the match points at 3-5, then turned things around to clinch a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) win after nearly three hours.
Montpellier: Sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert of France saved three match points before rallying from a set and a break down to beat Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor and reach the quarter-finals of the Open Sud de France on Wednesday.
David Goffin also advanced after rallying to beat French wild-card entry Benjamin Bonzi 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a match that featured 11 breaks of serve. The second-seeded Belgian broke for 6-5 in the deciding set, then saved a break point on second serve before clinching the victory on his first match point.
He will face seventh-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego for a place in the semi-finals. Sonego beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-2, saving the only two break points he faced.
In remaining matches from the first round, fifth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner's 10-match indoor winning streak ended when he lost to to Aljaz Bedene, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3). Bedene hit 14 aces and next plays Egor Gerasimov, who beat three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray on Monday.
There were also wins for Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and French qualifier Gregoire Barrere, who next faces No 1 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.
The winner of that match plays Humbert.
