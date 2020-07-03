UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father and trainer, Abdulmanap, dies of coronavirus
UFC lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father and longtime trainer, Abdulmanap, has passed away. According to reports, he died due to complications arising from coronavirus.
According to a report in Gulf News, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, 57, was taken to a hospital in Moscow and was comatose in a critical condition.
According to another report in Mirror.co.uk, Abdulmanap was first struck down with coronavirus in April and placed in an induced coma. Following the incident, Khabib had issued a positive update, but his father's condition deteriorated again and he had to be flown to a military hospital in Moscow where he suffered a heart attack and required bypass surgery before being placed in a coma for a second time.
According to a report in Daily Mail, the death of Abdulmanap was announced by Cechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
He went on to add, "From all Chechen people I offer sincere condolences to the family of Abdulmanap! He left us, leaving behind a good name and raising a worthy generation!"
When the news of Abdulmanap's coma had first surfaced, Khabib's long-time rival Conor MCGregor had sent his best wishes on Twitter.
"Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more world champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know. A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight. Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time," he had written.
