You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

UFC president Dana White eyes 9 May return, event to feature at least two title bouts

Sports Reuters Apr 16, 2020 12:04:20 IST

The UFC is aiming to stage a fight card at an undisclosed location on 9 May featuring at least two title bouts, the promotion’s president Dana White has told its broadcast partner ESPN.

UFC president Dana White eyes 9 May return, event to feature at least two title bouts

File image of UFC president Dana White. AP

White cancelled the proposed UFC 249 event last week, which was due to take place on 18 April.

Prompted by fears over the spread of the coronavirus, White came under pressure from politicians and ESPN’s owners at Disney to postpone the event.

ESPN are now reporting that Tony Ferguson will face Justin Gaethje in an interim lightweight title fight at an undisclosed location on 9 May instead.

Also on the bill is a bantamweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz and a featherweight match-up between champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer, although it is unclear if Nunes’ belt is on the line.

When asked by Reuters to confirm the title fights, the UFC responded in an email that they had no further comment “aside from what Dana has said to ESPN”.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 12:04:20 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

2 million COVID-19 cases in the world: Here is what linear and exponential growth mean in the context of an outbreak

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 16 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 16 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres