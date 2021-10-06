UEFA to investigate allegations of anti-Semitic abuse from Union Berlin fans during Europa Conference League tie
Union won last Thursday's game 3-0 at Berlin's Nazi-era built Olympic Stadium, but the German club later apologised with their president Dirk Zingler branding their supporters' behaviour as 'shameful and intolerable'.
Berlin: European football's governing body UEFA said Tuesday they are investigating allegations Union Berlin fans hurled anti-Semitic abuse at visiting supporters of Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa during a Europa Conference League match last week.
Union won last Thursday's game 3-0 at Berlin's Nazi-era built Olympic Stadium, but the German club later apologised with their president Dirk Zingler branding their supporters' behaviour as "shameful and intolerable".
UEFA said an "Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding potential discriminatory incidents".
Berlin police are also investigating the anti-Semitic abuse, which included a Union supporter trying to set fire to a paper Israel flag.
Police are also investigating for incitement, with one suspect, who repeatedly shouted "Sieg Heil", being probed.
