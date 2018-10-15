You are here:
UEFA to give 50 percent raise to national federations from the Women's Football Development Program

Sports The Associated Press Oct 15, 2018 17:18:04 IST

Nyon: UEFA is giving more money to its 55 member federations to invest in women's soccer.

Representational image. Reuters

The governing body of European soccer says a 50 percent raise will give national federations 150,000 euros ($174,000) each year from the Women's Football Development Program starting in 2020.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says "the potential for women's football is limitless." The funding is part of UEFA's pledge to the (hashtag)WhatIf campaign created by the not-for-profit group Women in Football .

UEFA says it is "determined to increase the number of qualified females through its Women's Coach Development Project."


Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018 17:18 PM

