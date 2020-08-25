UEFA to fill 30 percent stadium capacity with fans at UEFA Super Cup tie between Sevilla and Bayern Munich
The Super Cup is scheduled for 24 September and will become the first international match to be played before a crowd, the coronavirus pandemic having forced games behind closed doors.
UEFA announced Tuesday that 30 percent of stadium capacity would be filled at the Super Cup in Budapest where Champions League winners Bayern Munich face Europa League victors Sevilla.
The game is scheduled for 24 September and will become the first international match to be played before a crowd, the coronavirus pandemic having forced games behind closed doors.
"While it has been important to show that football can carry on in difficult times, without fans, the game has lost something of its character," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.
"We hope to use the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot that will begin to see the return of fans to our matches."
Ceferin added: "We are working closely with the Hungarian federation and its government to implement measures to ensure the health of all those attending and participating in the game.
"We will not take risks with people's safety."
After a meeting of its executive committee, UEFA said that "all other UEFA matches shall continue to be played behind closed doors until further notice", as initially decided 9 July.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Champions League: Youthful Lyon aim to pull off upset over rampant Bayern Munich in semi-final
Bayern Munich were Lyon's opponent when the Ligue 1 side last reached a Champions League semi-final in 2010, with the German team winning 4-0 over two legs.
Bayern's Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 'angry' after youth academy coach's racists remarks lead to police investigation
Rummenigge said the outfit's internal investigation into the incident is almost finished and promised "consequences".
Serie A: Two Roma youth players test positive for COVID-19, clubs training activities suspended till 24 August
Roma have not named the players but say they are asymptomatic and have begun self-isolating.