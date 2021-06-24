UEFA scraps away-goals rule in all club competitions
Games now tied on aggregate score after the regulation 90 minutes in the second leg will go direct to extra time and then to a penalty shootout.
Nyon, Switzerland: The away-goals rule was abolished Thursday by UEFA after 56 years as a fundamental way of deciding matches in its European club competitions.
The move was often proposed in recent years by club coaches who felt an idea from the 1960s was no longer relevant.
Games now tied on aggregate score after the regulation 90 minutes in the second leg will go direct to extra time and then to a penalty shootout.
UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin cited the “unfairness, especially in extra time, of obliging the home team to score twice when the away team has scored.”
UEFA cited several factors that “blurred the lines between playing at home and away” including more television coverage to better understand opponents’ styles, comfortable travel and better playing surfaces.
Čeferin said the rule outlived its usefulness and inhibited home teams from attacking “because they fear conceding a goal that would give their opponents a crucial advantage.”
also read
The Martin Garrix interview | 'Performing live is similar to football — the crowd, the energy, the adrenaline'
"It’s not a Garrix song with Bono doing the vocals and The Edge playing guitar. Everybody has contributed as much to the final song," Martin talks about collaborating with his childhood idols for 'We Are The People,' the anthem of UEFO EURO 2020.
Euro 2020: Live streaming, full fixtures, groups, teams, venues, timings in India — all you need to know
Euro 2020: Here are the important details from the schedule to match timings.
Euro 2020: Munich to put up rainbow flags in city following UEFA's refusal to light up Allianz Arena
"I find it shameful that UEFA forbids us to send a sign for cosmopolitanism, tolerance, respect and solidarity with the people of the LGBTIQ community," said Munich mayor Dieter Reiter on Tuesday.