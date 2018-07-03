UEFA reopen Financial Fair Play investigation into Paris Saint-Germain's transfer dealings

Switzerland: European football's governing body said on Tuesday that it was reopening a financial fair play case against big-spending French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Under UEFA financial rules clubs are forbidden from spending more than they earn and Qatar and PSG's massive outlay on the transfer market last year that brought Neymar among others to the club raised eyebrows among financial officials. UEFA announced in June that the probe had closed and the club had been cleared of wrongdoing, but would remain under scrutiny.

"In light of the recent decision of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) Chief Investigator to close the investigation into Paris Saint-Germain, the chairman of the CFCB has decided to send this decision for review by the Adjudicatory Chamber," UEFA said in a statement. adding, "this announcement does not pre-judge in any way the result of the review to be conducted by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the CFCB."