You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

UEFA punishes AS Roma, Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow over fan violence during Champions League, Europa League matches

Sports Reuters Jun 06, 2018 15:57:53 IST

UEFA has punished Italian club AS Roma, Spain’s Athletic Bilbao and Russia’s Spartak Moscow for fan violence in the Champions League and Europa League, the ruling body said on Tuesday.

Liverpool and AS Roma fans outside the stadium before their semi-final match. Reuters

Liverpool and AS Roma fans outside the stadium before their semi-final match. Reuters

Roma have also been handed a two-match ban on their supporters at away games, with the suspension for the second match deferred for a probationary period of two years.

Two Roma fans were arrested by police during the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool in April after a fan of the English team, Sean Cox, suffered serious injuries in an attack.

UEFA also fined the Italian club 50,000 euros, European soccer’s governing body said in a statement.

Bilbao and Spartak have been sanctioned for fan violence during their round-of-32 Europa League tie in Spain in February which resulted in the death of a policemen.

The officer died in hospital after suffering a heart attack when police were trying to stop street battles between supporters in the northern Spanish city.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 15:57 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores