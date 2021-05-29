Ceferin also expressed his dismay at Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs who have refused to abandon the aborted Super League project.

Paris: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he was "in favour of a Champions League Final Four" by 2024 in an interview published in France on Saturday.

"Personally, I would like to see it happen," he told sports daily L'Equipe ahead of Saturday night's Champions League final in Porto.

"It could be great. And effective in terms of revenue if it is well done."

Although he is in favour, Ceferin added that "there are advantages and disadvantages".

"There is no urgency. We can decide this in a year's time," said Ceferin.

He said he was attracted to the idea after last year's competition ended with a Final 8.

In response to the coronavirus crisis, the eight quarter-finalists assembled in Lisbon and the final three rounds were played out over a fortnight.

Ceferin also expressed his dismay at Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs who have refused to abandon the aborted Super League project.

"For the entire football family, their attitude is shocking and unacceptable," he said.