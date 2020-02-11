DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS RESULTS 2020 LIVE COUNTING

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, FIFA vice president Greg Clarke to visit Athens for talks on overhaul of Greek football

Sports Reuters Feb 11, 2020 18:58:12 IST

Athens: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA vice president Greg Clarke are due in Athens on 25 February to help Greece outline its action plan to overhaul football, a Greek government spokesman said on Tuesday.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, FIFA vice president Greg Clarke to visit Athens for talks on overhaul of Greek football

File image of Aleksander Ceferin. Reuters

Hobbled by dwindling attendances and the damaging effects of a debt crisis, Greek football has been beset by financial problems and frequent closed-door matches because of crowd violence.

Ceferin, the president of European football's governing body, and Clarke are expected in Athens on 25 February to sign a framework for the restructuring of the Greek football, government spokesman Stelios Petsas told a weekly news briefing.

State Minister George Gerapetritis met Ceferin and other officials in Geneva last week to discuss ways to crack down on match-fixing and football violence.

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also plans to meet Gianni Infantino, the president of world football's governing body FIFA, this month, a government official said last week.

Feb 11, 2020

