UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, FIFA vice president Greg Clarke to visit Athens for talks on overhaul of Greek football

Athens: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA vice president Greg Clarke are due in Athens on 25 February to help Greece outline its action plan to overhaul football, a Greek government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Hobbled by dwindling attendances and the damaging effects of a debt crisis, Greek football has been beset by financial problems and frequent closed-door matches because of crowd violence.

Ceferin, the president of European football's governing body, and Clarke are expected in Athens on 25 February to sign a framework for the restructuring of the Greek football, government spokesman Stelios Petsas told a weekly news briefing.

State Minister George Gerapetritis met Ceferin and other officials in Geneva last week to discuss ways to crack down on match-fixing and football violence.

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also plans to meet Gianni Infantino, the president of world football's governing body FIFA, this month, a government official said last week.

