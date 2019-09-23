UEFA orders Romania, Hungary, Slovakia to play next Euro 2020 qualifying home match behind closed doors due to incidents of racism

Lausanne: Romania, Hungary and Slovakia have been ordered to play their next home matches in Euro 2020 qualifying behind closed doors due to racist behaviour from their supporters, UEFA announced on Monday.

European football's governing body announced Romania's next two fixtures on their own turf will have to take place in a near-empty stadium, the second of which is suspended subject to a one-year probationary period.

They were also handed an 83,000 euro ($91,000) penalty for incidents which included racist chanting as well as field invasions during games against Spain and Malta earlier in the month.

Cosmin Contra's side play Norway in Bucharest on October 15 and welcome Sweden a month later in the Romanian capital in their two next homes games.

UEFA decided the one-match ban for the other two countries following incidents in the Slovaks' 2-1 Group E victory in Budapest on 9 September.

Hungary, who were given a penalty of 67,125 euros, welcome Azerbaijan on 13 October, the Slovakians, who were fined 20,000 euros, host Wales in Trnava three days earlier.