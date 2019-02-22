UEFA order AEK Athens to play two games behind closed doors after fans wreak havoc in Champions League fixture against Ajax

Nyon: UEFA has ordered AEK Athens to play its next two games in European competition behind closed doors for crowd trouble during a Champions League match against Ajax.

The sport's governing body also fined AEK 80,000 euros ($90,800) and handed the Greek club a suspended ban from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it would qualify.

The AEK fans were blamed for throwing objects, setting off fireworks, a field invasion and crowd disturbances.

Ajax won the game 2-0 on 27 November in Athens.

