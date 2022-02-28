UEFA on verge of suspending Russian teams from all competitions, says report
The first Russian team affected would be Spartak Moscow, who face RB Leipzig away in a Europa League last 16, first-leg tie on March 10.
UEFA is set to suspend Russian teams from all competitions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, according to a report Monday by German sports agency SID, an AFP subsidiary.
The Russian women's national team would also be excluded from the European Championship due to be hosted by England this July.
According to SID, the decision to suspend Russia is supported by several national federations, including the powerful German and English associations.
"I can't imagine that there will be matches against Russia. There cannot - and must not - be," Peter Peters, a candidate for the German FA presidency, told SID.
"It is about war. You have to take a clear stance on that."
