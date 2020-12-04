UEFA Nations League: World Cup holders France to play Belgium in semi-finals; Italy up against Spain
Finals hosts Italy will play Spain in the other semi-final tie, with the matches being staged on 6 and 7 October, 2021, European football's governing body announced.
Paris: World Cup holders France will play Belgium in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League following Thursday's draw for the final stages of the tournament.
🏆 The #NationsLeague semi-finals will be:
🇮🇹 Italy vs Spain 🇪🇸
🇫🇷 France vs Belgium 🇧🇪
❓ Who will lift the trophy on 10 October 2021?
— UEFA (@UEFA) December 3, 2020
Italy were earlier on Thursday confirmed as the hosts by UEFA for the finals of the tournament which was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Games will be staged at the Juventus Stadium in Turin and the San Siro in Milan, with the final and third-place play-off on Sunday, 10 October.
Portugal hosted and won the inaugural Nations League finals in 2019, beating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final in Porto.
