UEFA Nations League: Villa's Jack Grealish receives first England call-up after Marcus Rashford, Harry Winks withdraw
Villa captain Grealish was a surprise absence from Gareth Southgate's initial squad for the Nations League matches after his impressive form helped his club avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.
Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was called up to the England squad for the first time on Monday after Marcus Rashford and Harry Winks withdrew from the Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.
Villa captain Grealish was a surprise absence from Gareth Southgate's initial squad for the Nations League matches after his impressive form helped his club avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.
But the withdrawals of Manchester United forward Rashford and Tottenham midfielder Winks created a vacancy the 24-year-old will fill.
Grealish, recently linked with a move to Manchester United, has previously represented England at Under-21 level and was a member of Southgate's Toulon youth tournament-winning squad in 2016.
Southgate had already added Wolves defender Conor Coady and Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles to his squad on Saturday after dropping Manchester United captain Harry Maguire following the guilty verdict over in his Greek court case.
Maguire, who had pleaded not guilty, is appealing after being handed a suspended prison sentence after the street brawl.
Rashford has been nursing an ankle problem suffered towards the end of last season and he tweeted: "Gutted. Never want to let this team down but these fixtures just came a little too soon for me.
"I tried my best but I have to focus on starting the season at my strongest for club and country. Good luck boys, I'll be cheering you on from home."
England's players met up at their St George's Park training camp on Monday ahead of the clash with Iceland in Reykjavik on 5 September and the trip to face Denmark in Copenhagen three days later.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Manchester United's Harry Maguire released from Greek police custody after court hearing on assault charges
Local TV footage showed Maguire leaving a courthouse on neighbouring Syros island, apparently accompanied by members of his legal team, and boarding a dark minivan.
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire lodges appeal against Greek court's verdict on assault conviction
Manchester United said Maguire's legal team filed the appeal against the verdict on Wednesday and that it has been accepted.
Greek police still waiting for an apology from Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire, says former's lawyer
Maguire was handed a 21-month suspended prison sentence on Tuesday after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer, attempted bribery and other charges by a court in Greece.