UEFA Nations League: Switzerland's tie against Ukraine called off after six players test positive for COVID-19
The association said in a statement that it was informed by UEFA the match 'cannot take place' after Swiss health authorities made the decision 'to quarantine the entire delegation of the national team of Ukraine.'
Kiev: Tuesday's Nations League match between Switzerland and Ukraine has been called off, the Ukrainian football association said, after six of its players tested positive for the coronavirus .
The association said in a statement that it was informed by UEFA the match "cannot take place" after Swiss health authorities made the decision "to quarantine the entire delegation of the national team of Ukraine."
The decision on the future of the match, which had been scheduled to take place in Lucerne, will be made by UEFA, the association said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian football's governing body said a total of six national team players had tested positive for the coronavirus .
Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi and two Shakhtar Donetsk team-mates — Sergiy Kryvtsov and Junior Moraes — contracted the virus and were self-isolating in their hotel in Switzerland, the association said.
On Monday, three other Ukraine players — goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk, left-back Eduard Sobol and midfielder Yevgen Makarenko — tested positive.
Kryvtsov and Moraes have already come into contact with the coronavirus and have antibodies, Ukraine's FA said.
It added that UEFA allowed Kryvtsov and Moraes to play, but local authorities barred players from participating in team events.
Andriy Shevchenko's side have been badly affected by the virus, as four more players tested positive before the 3-1 loss away to Germany on Saturday.
In October, Ukraine included 45-year-old assistant Oleksandr Shovkovskiy in the squad for a friendly against France after a number of players, including two goalkeepers, tested positive.
Ukraine are three points ahead of Switzerland with one match left in Nations League Group 4, as they attempt to remain in the top tier of the competition.
Entire Red Bull Salzburg squad tests negative for COVID-19 following six positive tests on Sunday
Salzburg blocked their players from joining their national teams for upcoming games after the six positive results came through on Sunday. Further testing on Monday produced negative results.
Premier League: West Bromwich Albion duo miss Tottenham game after testing positive for COVID-19
Albion manager Slaven Bilic said the club received the results earlier in the week and the pair are in a period of 10 days in self-isolation.
LaLiga: Real Madrid stars Eden Hazard, Casemiro test positive for COVID-19
Neither player will feature in the side to take on Valencia on Sunday. Nor will they be able to join up with their respective national teams during the coming international window as both are required to go into isolation.