UEFA Nations League: Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill to step down after relegation from tournament

Dublin: Martin O'Neill stepped down as Ireland manager on Wednesday after five years at the helm following a dismal run of results that resulted in relegation in the Nations League.

The former Celtic and Leicester boss, who replaced Giovanni Trapattoni in November 2013, left his post by mutual consent, with assistant manager Roy Keane also parting company with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

O'Neill guided his team to the last 16 at Euro 2016 and oversaw famous victories over Germany and Italy during his 55 games in charge. He also led the side to the playoffs for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"On behalf of the FAI board, I would like to thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for their work with the Republic of Ireland team over the last five years," said FAI president Donal Conway, adding, "Martin ensured that we enjoyed some great nights in the Aviva Stadium and on the road in Lille, Vienna, and Cardiff, which were fantastic high points for Irish football."

The FAI said its board would meet promptly to discuss the process of recruiting a new manager.

Despite his achievements, O'Neill has endured a miserable run — Ireland have won just one of their nine games in 2018, a victory against the United States in June.

The poor run of results culminated in a 0-0 draw against Denmark on Monday in Aarhus. The side have also struggled badly for goals and have not found the net since 11 September.