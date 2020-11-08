UEFA Nations League: Real Madrid's Marco Asensio to replace injured Barcelona forward Ansu Fati in Spain squad
Fati injured his left knee in Barcelona's 5-2 win over Real Betis in the Spanish league on Saturday.
Madrid: Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio will replace the injured Ansu Fati in Spain's national team ahead of its upcoming Nations League matches, the Spanish soccer federation said on Sunday.
The club said the 18-year-old forward has a “torn meniscus” but did not provide a timetable for his recovery. It said the necessary treatment will be determined in the coming days.
He was replaced at halftime against Betis after a challenge from Aissa Mandi in the penalty area.
Fati had quickly secured a spot in Spain’s national team, becoming one of their most promising players.
Asensio is set to report to the national team on Monday. Madrid visit Valencia in the Spanish league on Sunday.
The Spanish federation had announced on Saturday that Hector Bellerin of Arsenal would replace Jesus Navas, who was injured while playing for Sevilla.
Spain have a friendly against the Netherlands on Wednesday. In the Nations League, they visit Switzerland on Saturday and host Germany on Tuesday. The Spaniards have a one-point lead over Germany in Group 4.
