UEFA Nations League: Manchester United players Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial ruled out of France squad with injuries

Sports The Associated Press Nov 12, 2018 20:41:42 IST

Paris: Manchester United players Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have been ruled out of France's upcoming matches because of injuries.

File image of Paul Pogba. Reuters

Moussa Sissoko and Alexandre Lacazette will replace the two players for a UEFA Nations League game at the Netherlands on 16 November and a friendly against Uruguay at Stade de France four days later.

The French football federation said Pogba has a left thigh injury and Martial has injured an adductor muscle.

It's a setback for Martial, who earned a recall for France eight months after his most recent appearance. Martial last played for France in a 3-1 win over Russia in March and was not selected for the World Cup, which his teammates won in July.


