UEFA Nations League: Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco replaces Matteo Pessina in Italy squad
The 23-year-old replaces midfielder Matteo Pessina who withdrew after injuring a thigh in Atalanta's 3-2 home defeat by AC Milan on Sunday.
Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco has been called up to Italy's squad for the Nations League finals, the Italian federation announced on Monday.
It is the third change since the original 23-man squad for the finals was announced on Thursday.
Coach Roberto Mancini has also lost Lazio striker Ciro Immobile and Atalanta defender Rafael Toloi, replaced by Moise Kean of Juventus and AC Milan right-back Davide Calabria respectively.
It marks a first call-up for Dimarco, who was a finalist with Italy at the 2013 European Under 17s and 2016's Under 19s Championships.
Host country of the League of Nations finals, Italy face Spain in the semi-finals in Milan on Wednesday.
The other semi-final takes place Thursday in Turin between France and Belgium.
The final takes place in Milan on Sunday.
