UEFA Nations League: FA asks government for permission allowing England to play Iceland at Wembley

London: The Football Association has asked the government to allow England's UEFA Nations League match against Iceland on 18 November to be played at Wembley.

The game looked set to be held in another country, most likely Germany, as the Icelandic team are not currently allowed into the country due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

They play in Copenhagen on Sunday against Denmark — a country subject to enhanced travel restrictions due to a new strain of COVID-19 .

"We have asked government to consider allowing us to play our final UEFA Nations League match at Wembley Stadium, by giving travel exemption to the Icelandic team subject to strict medical protocols," an FA statement said.

The FA said the Icelandic players would be under strict UEFA protocols in Denmark and would be tested before travelling to England.

It said it would ensure the Icelandic team were kept in a bio-secure bubble and would receive extra testing.

"We have agreed with the Icelandic team that they arrive on private charter to a private terminal and will only have access to their hotel and the stadium," the governing body added.

"We will also put in place additional testing over and above the multiple tests normally required for each participant and staff at the match."

The match against Iceland could decide whether England qualify for the knockout stages of the Nations League, so they would prefer the home advantage of playing at the national stadium.

However, the FA insists the safety of its players is of primary concern and do not want to inflict extra travel on them.