UEFA Nations League: England manager Gareth Southgate planning to recall defender Harry Maguire for October games
Maguire was called up by Southgate last week for upcoming qualifiers against Iceland and Denmark, only to get dropped the same day after being convicted and handed a suspended 21-month sentence for assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and attempted bribery.
England coach Gareth Southgate is planning to give Harry Maguire an immediate recall to the squad for Nations League games in October after the defender was granted a retrial following his arrest for assault in an incident in Greece.
Maguire was called up by Southgate last week for upcoming qualifiers against Iceland and Denmark, only to get dropped the same day after being convicted and handed a suspended 21-month sentence for assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and attempted bribery.
The Manchester United captain has since filed an appeal against his conviction and will get a retrial in a more senior court on a date yet to be announced.
Southgate said on Friday he has been in regular contact with Maguire and that it had been a “really difficult period" for the center back.
“I think the last few days have been very important for him to be able to relax, get away from all the tension, get a rest mentally,” Southgate said in his news conference ahead of an away match against Iceland on Saturday. “Because, of course, he had a short break anyway but the events that happened in Greece really dominated that.
“So I think he needed that switch-off, and he was able to go back to his club. Absolutely we would be looking to involve him in October.”
England play Belgium and Denmark in the Nations League in October. Maguire is set to return before that to Premier League action, with the new season starting on 12 September.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
UEFA Nations League: Villa's Jack Grealish receives first England call-up after Marcus Rashford, Harry Winks withdraw
Villa captain Grealish was a surprise absence from Gareth Southgate's initial squad for the Nations League matches after his impressive form helped his club avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.
UEFA Nations League: Gareth Southgate defends inclusion of Manchester City, United players in England squad
Southgate opted to call up players from the Etihad and Old Trafford for next month's Nations League fixtures away to Iceland and Denmark even though they featured in European club competitions in August.
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire lodges appeal against Greek court's verdict on assault conviction
Manchester United said Maguire's legal team filed the appeal against the verdict on Wednesday and that it has been accepted.