UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo to make Portugal return against France, Croatia
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner tested positive for coronavirus on 13 October when with the Portugal squad, going on to miss the 3-0 victory over Sweden.
Cristiano Ronaldo was on Thursday named in the Portugal squad to play a friendly against Andorra and Nations League matches against France and Croatia.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner tested positive for coronavirus on 13 October when with the Portugal squad, going on to miss the 3-0 victory over Sweden.
The 35-year-old finally tested negative 19 days later, returning to the pitch with a double for Juventus against Spezia in Serie A action on Sunday.
The Portugal captain also played in Juve's 4-1 victory over Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Portugal take on Andorra on Wednesday before Nations League A3 matches at home against France on 14 November and away to Croatia three days later.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Some COVID-19 survivors have antibodies that attack the body, not the virus
Experts have said these findings are not unexpected, since other viral illnesses also trigger 'autoantibodies'.
Paris Masters to go ahead as scheduled without fans, confirm organisers as France goes into second lockdown
World number two Rafael Nadal, who won a 13th French Open at Roland Garros in Paris just over two weeks ago, is the top seed at the tournament.
French sports minister says professional sport to continue even as nation goes into second lockdown
Sports minister Roxana Maracineanu's announcement came just hours after French President Emmanuel Macron said a new coronavirus lockdown would be introduced until at least 1 December.