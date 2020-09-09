UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo says playing in front of empty stadiums is like 'going to a circus without clowns'
Ronaldo said he hoped that “within a few months” fans could be back because they are the “joy” of the game.
Stockholm: Cristiano Ronaldo compared empty football stadiums to a circus without clowns.
The Portugal great scored his 100th and 101st goals for his country in a 2-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday in the Nations League.
“It's like going to a circus without clowns, going to a garden without flowers,” Ronaldo said. “We don't like that as players, but I'm already used to it. I do my pre-match meditation already knowing that the stadium will be empty.”
Ronaldo said he even missed opposing fans.
“It's sad,” the Juventus forward said. “I like when I'm jeered in away matches, it motivates me. But health has to come first and we need to respect that. But it's sad.”
With his goals against Sweden, Ronaldo became only the second male player to reach the century mark in international soccer. He trails only former Iran striker Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for his national team.
also read
UEFA Nations League: Gareth Southgate admits England 'got away with it' after 1-0 win over Iceland
Southgate pinpointed a lack of match sharpness with the new Premier League season still a week away for an underwhelming performance, but insisted Kyle Walker and Joe Gomez must learn from mistakes that nearly cost their country.
UEFA Nations League: Phil Foden hails Pep Guardiola's 'massive' faith in him as he eyes England debut
City boss Guardiola has regularly lavished praise upon Foden, saying he would not sell the young star even for €500 million ($590 million).
UEFA Nations League: England forward Mason Greenwood apologises for breaking COVID-19 protocols
Greenwood said he had learned a lesson from the incident, which resulted in his being dropped from the squad for Tuesday's Nations League match in Denmark, along with Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden.