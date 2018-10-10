You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

UEFA Nations League: Coach Joachim Loew calls up Serge Gnabry, Bernd Leno after injuries leave Germany short-staffed

Sports Agence France-Presse Oct 10, 2018 20:29:39 IST

Berlin: Germany coach Joachim Loew has called in reinforcements for the upcoming Nations League matches against France and the Netherlands with goalkeeper Bernd Leno and winger Serge Gnabry covering for injuries.

File image of Serge Gnabry. Reuters

File image of Serge Gnabry. Reuters

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka and Eintracht Frankfurt shot-stopper Kevin Trapp are both sidelined, so Loew has called up Leno and Gnabry for Saturday's game against the Dutch in Amsterdam and Tuesday's match against world champions France in Paris.

Goretzka is out with a thigh injury and stayed in Munich for treatment, while Trapp also failed to train with the Germany squad in Berlin on Tuesday after suffering a knock. Bayern winger Gnabry and Arsenal goalkeeper Leno are expected to join the squad on Wednesday afternoon.

The Germany team will fly to Amsterdam on Friday, but Loew has yet to train with his full 21-man squad in Berlin. Like Goretzka and Trapp, wing-back Jonas Hector also sat out Tuesday's open session, watched by 5,000 fans at Hertha Berlin's training complex, after playing for second-division club Cologne on Monday.

Loew is already missing key players with Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus (knee) and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (thigh) both sitting out the internationals with minor knocks.


Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 20:29 PM

Also See






Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success



Top Stories




Cricket Scores