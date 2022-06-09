Belgium, who lost their UEFA Nations League Group opener to the Netherlands, sit second behind their neighbours and ahead of Poland on goal difference.

Belgium tore Poland apart to win their Nations League match 6-1 in Brussels on Wednesday.

Belgium lost their opening game to neighbours Netherlands but responded with an increasingly dominant performance and finished the game with five goals in just over 30 minutes.

"It brings extra emotion when you lose against your rivals so that was definitely a motivator tonight," said Belgium coach Roberto Martinez.

"Against The Netherlands we were passive, waiting, insecure. Now we were a team instead of individuals."

Belgium suffered another early setback on Wednesday as the visitors took the lead after 28 minutes as star striker Robert Lewandowski struck with his 22nd goal for club and country in 2022.

The Bayern Munich attacker controlled a pass from Piotr Zielinski in mid-air and then poked it past the on-rushing Simon Mignolet with the outside of his left boot.

The hosts levelled three minutes before half time.

Kevin de Bruyne cut through the Polish defense. After his drive was parried, Timothy Castagne rolled the ball back to Axel Witsel who swerved a drive inside the post.

Belgium took the lead after 59 minutes on the counter-attack. Captain Eden Hazard found De Bruyne free in the box and he slid a shot past Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Hazard, who struggled with injury at Real Madrid this season and was an unused substitute in the Champions League final, came off after 66 minutes.

"I am extremely happy that I could be important to the team, especially after my season," he said.

Leandro Trossard replaced Hazard and scored twice in seven minutes.

Defender Leander Dendoncker then struck his first international goal from long range.

Lois Openda, who came off the bench to make his international debut with six minutes left, rounded off the rout in added time.

"It was a match that will give us a lot to think about, a lot of question marks in various parts of our game plan and overall strategy, but also a lesson on how to play against such teams," said Lewandowski.

Belgium, who lost their Group 4 opener to the Netherlands, sit second behind their neighbours and ahead of Poland on goal difference.

"Nobody should be worried about the future of Belgian football. We have immense talent but we have to be patient," said Martinez. "We finally have the structure in place. The rest will follow, but the talent is definitely there."

In the World Cup in Qatar in November, Belgium have been drawn in a group with Canada, Morocco and the 2018 losing finalists Croatia. Poland face Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

"I told the players that they should use it as a reminder of how opponents play at the very highest levels in the world," said Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz.

Weghorst ends Wales' unbeaten home run as Netherlands strike late

Cardiff: Wout Weghorst ended Wales' World Cup party and shattered their 19-match unbeaten home record in dramatic fashion as the Netherlands won 2-1 in Wednesday's Nations League clash in Cardiff.

Wales will head to Qatar in November for their first World Cup appearance in 64 years after beating Ukraine 1-0 in the play-off final on Sunday.

But Robert Page's side, who face USA, Iran and England in the group stage in Qatar, came back down to earth with a bump as they suffered a second successive Nations League Group A4 defeat after last week's loss in Poland.

In a thrilling finale, Rhys Norrington-Davies equalised for Wales in stoppage-time following Teun Koopmeiners' goal early in the second half.

Burnley striker Weghorst sealed the points for the Netherlands with just seconds left as the visitors ruined the longest unbeaten home run in Wales' history.

For the first time since November 2018, Wales were beaten in front of their own fans, but the feelgood factor from their World Cup qualification should ensure the frustration from Weghorst's winner does not linger too long.

"It was a difficult game. We didn't have our full-strength squad," Wales captain Gareth Bale said.

"They're a world-class team and we deserve to be testing ourselves against the best.

"The boys who came in worked very hard to get the equaliser, then to concede after that was gutting. It's something we have to learn, maybe the dark arts of taking him down."

It was a second consecutive Nations League victory for the Netherlands, who thrashed Belgium on Friday.

The Dutch, who have also qualified for the World Cup, are unbeaten in 11 games and are yet to lose since Louis van Gaal took charge for the third time in August.

After Wales' players were seen enjoying a boisterous night out on Sunday to celebrate their historic qualification, it was no surprise Page made seven changes with Bale and Aaron Ramsey among those rested.

Norrington-Davies nodded over from Chris Mepham's cross before Netherlands keeper Mark Flekken smashed an attempted clearance at Daniel James and watched in relief as it sailed wide.

With Wales on top, Harry Wilson's free-kick drew a good save from the over-worked Flekken, who also saved from James' curler.

Against the run of play, Cody Gakpo almost snatched the lead for the Netherlands on the stroke of half-time as his shot deflected just side.

It was warning Wales failed to heed and the Dutch made them pay in the 50th minute.

Jerdy Schouten picked out Koopmeiners in space and the Atalanta midfielder drilled a low shot past Adam Davies from 18 yards.

Bale came on for the final 12 minutes and the forward's presence lifted Wales, who equalised in stoppage-time when Norrington-Davies headed his first international goal from Connor Roberts' cross.

But there was a sting in the tale for Wales in the 94th minute.

Tyrell Malacia's cross perfectly picked out the unmarked Weghorst and his diving header gave the Netherlands a dramatic victory.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.