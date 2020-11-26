UEFA hand Qarabag club official lifelong ban from football for 'racist behaviour' on social media

Nurlan Ibrahimov wrote the comments, which were allegedly about Armenians and not linked to soccer, during conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia which flared again in September over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nyon: A club official from Azerbaijan was banned from football for life by UEFA on Thursday for “racist behaviour” after posting comments on social media.

UEFA, which did not give details about the comments, said it would ask FIFA to extend the ban worldwide against Ibrahimov, who worked as a press officer for Europa League club Qarabag.

Qarabag were also fined 100,000 euros ($119,000) by UEFA’s disciplinary panel, which found charges of “racist behavior” and an incident “of a non-sporting nature” proven against the club and their employee.

The Armenian football federation had urged UEFA to remove Qarabag from the Europa League for Ibrahimov’s comments.