UEFA give up on plans to hold U-19 championships in Ireland following COVID-19 delay, cancel tournament
UEFA announced that it had selected its five top-ranked under-19 teams, France, England, Italy, the Netherlands and Portugal, as its entrants. Spain, who won the last under-19 Euros in 2019, miss out.
UEFA has given up on holding its under-19 championships in Northern Ireland and cancelled the tournament, which had already been postponed several times.
The governing body of European football issued a statement, dated Tuesday evening, which said that the decision was "due to the current unresolved epidemiological situation in Europe and resulting in travelling difficulties."
The under-19 Euros were originally scheduled for Northern Ireland at the end of July 2020, with a final on 1 August, but were postponed first to November and then to March next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament was also a qualifier for the under-20 World Cup, scheduled for Indonesia starting on 20 May, 2021.
UEFA announced that it had selected its five top-ranked under-19 teams, France, England, Italy, the Netherlands and Portugal, as its entrants. Spain, who won the last under-19 Euros in 2019, miss out.
UEFA also said it had decided to postpone a plan to restructure the competition into three tiers, like the Nations League, and will run the 2021/22 under-19 competition in the traditional format.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Derby's Wayne Rooney 'angry' after being forced to self-isolate despite negative COVID-19 test
Rooney was angry after his friend visited him at his home on Thursday to give him a watch even though he should have been self-isolating. The friend later returned a positive test.
Premier League: Liverpool's Naby Keita contracts coronavirus with Guinea squad, claims report
Reports said Keita was one of five players to have contracted the virus, although that has not been confirmed by the Guinea federation or Liverpool. The federation said only that “several players” tested positive.
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19, Portuguese Football Federation says he's asymptomatic
The Portuguese federation said Ronaldo's result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the national squad. It said everyone else in the team tested negative.