UEFA Europa League: Manchester United paired with Club Brugge in Round of 32 stage; Arsenal to face Olympiacos

Nyon: Manchester United will play against Belgian champion Brugge in the round of 32 of the Europa League.

Monday's draw also paired Arsenal, last year's runner-up in the second-tier competition, with Greek club Olympiacos.

Brugge dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in its Champions League group, which included Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. It drew 2-2 at Madrid.

Ajax, who also transferred across from the group stage of the Champions League, were drawn to play Getafe, with the first leg in Spain.

Three seasons ago, United beat Ajax in the Europa League final to secure a place in the Champions League.

Other teams switching across as third-place finishers in their Champions League groups include Benfica and Shakhtar Donetsk, who were drawn to play each other.

Inter Milan was paired with Ludogorets Razgrad, and Salzburg will face Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arsenal will play the first leg against Olympiacos in Greece. Record five-time champion Sevilla was paired with Romanian club Cluj, and Roma will play Gent.

The first legs will be played on 20 February, with the return games on 27 February.

The 27 May final will be in Gdansk, Poland.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.