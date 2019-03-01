You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

UEFA end investigation into Chelsea fans' anti-Semitic chanting without issuing sanction; Red Star Belgrade, PSG fined

Sports Agence France-Presse Mar 01, 2019 07:21:28 IST

Nyon: UEFA has ended an investigation into anti-Semitic chants by Chelsea fans at a Europa League game that the club apologized for.

Representative image. Reuters

Representative image. Reuters

UEFA says its disciplinary panel closed the case Thursday, meaning Chelsea will not face any sanction over a charge of "racist behavior."

The chant was heard at a group-stage game against Vidi in Hungary in December. Chelsea quickly condemned the behavior saying it is "abhorrent to this club."

UEFA did fine Red Star Belgrade 64,000 euros ($73,000) for "illicit chants" by fans at a Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain in December.

The Serbian champion had been fined 25,000 euros ($28,500) for illicit chants when the teams played in Paris in October.

PSG was also fined 41,000 euros ($47,000) for various fan incidents at Manchester United in the round of 16 first leg. UEFA also ordered PSG to compensate Man United for damage at the stadium.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 07:21:28 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores