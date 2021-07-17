UEFA compensates dropped Euro 2020 hosts with Europa finals
Dublin will host the 2024 Europa League final and Bilbao the 2025 climax.
UEFA compensated Dublin and Bilbao on Friday for dropping them as European Championship hosts by awarding each city a future Europa League final.
Dublin will host the 2024 final and Bilbao the 2025 climax. The Basque region city will also stage the Women's Champions League final in 2024.
UEFA said its executive committee made the decisions as part of a settlement agreement “recognizing the efforts and financial investment put by the two cities” to prepare for Euro 2020.
Dublin and Bilbao were selected by UEFA in 2014 among 13 intended host cities. Both were dropped in April because local authorities could not guarantee to UEFA letting enough fans safely into the stadiums within restrictions enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Istanbul was also compensated after being stripped of hosting the Champions League final for the second straight year during the pandemic. Portugal stepped in both times, hosting at Lisbon then Porto.
UEFA confirmed Istanbul will host the final in 2023, pushing Munich's scheduled turn back to 2025. Wembley Stadium in London retains the 2024 Champions League final despite chaotic organization of the Euro 2020 final there last Sunday.
Istanbul has also been given UEFA's season-opening award ceremony, meetings and European club competition draws held each August for the next two editions. The Turkish city replaces regular host Monaco.
also read
Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate urges England players to conquer 'one massive hurdle' ahead of title showdown with Italy
For the first time since beating West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, England will contest the title match of a major tournament.
Euro 2020: Playing at England's home doesn't scare Italy, says Leonardo Bonucci ahead of final at Wembley
Italy are targeting a second European title after 1968 while England have never won the continental tournament, with their only major trophy the 1966 World Cup which they won at the old Wembley.
Euro 2020: England playing final in Wembley something we could’ve only dreamt of at start of tournament, says John Stones
Gareth Southgate's side have reached the country's first European Championship showpiece after 55 years without a major final appearance in the men's game.