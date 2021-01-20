UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin mulling single host nation for Euro 2020, says Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
The delayed Euro 2020 finals, scheduled to be played in 12 host cities across Europe from 11 June until 11 July, have already been pushed back a year due to problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Berlin: Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a major figure in European football, says UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is considering holding this year's European Championship in a single country, and not in 12 as originally planned.
However high numbers of the virus across the continent are threatening to force another rethink.
"One must not forget that the idea of this special tournament was born when the coronavirus did not yet exist," Rummenigge told Munich-based newspapers Muenchner Merkur/TZ.
"At the time, it was an initiative of the EU Commission, which wanted football to be represented throughout Europe.
"But I know that UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin - who is incredibly careful with COVID-19 - is thinking about whether it wouldn't make more sense... to play the tournament in just one country."
A UEFA spokesman did not deny the suggestion to AFP on Tuesday, but said there is "no information" and "no comment to make at this stage".
The spokesman said that UEFA is continuing to work on the basis the finals will be held throughout Europe.
"In agreement with the 12 cities, we are currently working on four scenarios: full stadiums, stadiums between 50 and 100 percent full, 20 to 30 percent full, and behind closed doors," the spokesman added.
UEFA expect to announce a decision on whether the finals can be held as planned on a "city by city" basis on 5 March.
