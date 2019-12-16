UEFA Champions League: When and where to watch Round of 16 draw, live streaming, telecast and teams

The group stage of the UEFA Champions League’s 2019-20 season is done and dusted, and now it is time to look forward to the exciting part of European football — the knockout stages, starting with the Round of 16.

Needing a win on the final matchday to seal qualification, defending champions Liverpool made it look easy against Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, with Naby Kieta and Mohamed Salah among the goals in the 2-0 victory.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp’s men advanced as group winners along with Italian outfit Napoli.

Debutants Atalanta, after losing their first three matches, scripted a massive comeback in the latter half of the group stage, signing off with a 3-0 win over Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, their fellow Serie A club Inter Milan saw their hopes of making it to the knockout stages snuffed out after finishing third in their group following a 2-1 home loss to eventual group winners Barcelona, who pipped Borussia Dortmund to the top spot.

The usual suspects Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich eased through to the last 16 by topping their respective groups, while Chelsea and Valencia ended as group runners-up.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur, too, had confirmed their ticket to the next stage after a dramatic 4-2 victory over Olympiacos on match-day five, although the London side fell to a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich on the final match-day.

Group stage winners are seeded and fall into one pot, while the runners-up fall into a separate pot. There is country protection for the round of 16, and also, no team from the same group can face off in this stage.

The knockout stage begins in February-March 2020.

Group winners

Paris Saint Germain (Group A)

Bayern Munich (Group B)

Manchester City (Group C)

Juventus (Group D)

Liverpool (Group E)

FC Barcelona (Group F)

RB Leipzig (Group G)

Valencia (Group H)

Group runners-up

Real Madrid (Group A)

Tottenham Hotspur (Group B)

Atalanta (Group C)

Atletico Madrid (Group D)

Napoli (Group E)

Borussia Dortmund (Group F)

Lyon (Group G)

Chelsea (Group H)

Here's all you need to know about catching the Champions League draw live:

When and where will the Champions League round of 16 draw take place?

The draw takes place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on 16 December.

How do I watch the Champions League draw live?

The draw can be watched live via live stream on Uefa.com and the UEFA.tv YouTube channel.

When will live coverage of the Champions League draw start?

The live broadcast of the draw will start at 4:30 pm IST.

