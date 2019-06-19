UEFA Champions League Qualifying: Estonia or Macedonia trip on the cards for Celtic, PSV draw Basel

London: Celtic will face Nomme Kalju of Estonia or North Macedonians Shkendija if they reach the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Scottish champions face Bosnia's FK Sarajevo in the first qualifying round next month.

Neil Lennon's men will need to navigate four qualifying rounds in total to make it to the lucrative group stages of Europe's premier club competition.

Another former European Cup winner PSV Eindhoven begin the first of potentially three qualifying rounds with a tough tie against Basel.

Greek giants Olmypiakos will meet Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic.

The first legs for the second qualifying round will be played on 23 July or 24 with the returns legs a week later on 30 July or 31st.

In the Europa League qualifiers, Wolves were handed an underwhelming clash against Crusaders of Northern Ireland or B36 Torshavn from the Faroe Islands in their first European tie for 39 years.

Roma's new era under Paulo Fonseca will begin with a tie against Debrecen of Hungary or Albanians Kukesi.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers will face one of Cork City, Cardiff Metropolitan University or Luxemburg's Progress Niederkorn should they see off Kosovan side Prishtina or St Joseph's of Gibraltar in the first qualifying round.

Kilmarnock could face a more glamorous tie against Partizan Belgrade if they beat Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads at the first stage, while Luxembourg's Fola Esch or Chikhura Sachkhere of Georgia await Aberdeen should they reach the second qualifying round.

The Europa League second qualifying round ties will take place on July 25th and August 1.

