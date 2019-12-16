UEFA Champions League: Manchester City handed Real Madrid challenge in last-16 draw; Liverpool to face Atletico Madrid

Nyon: Thirteen-time European champion Real Madrid will face a Manchester City team seeking its first title when the teams meet in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The match, drawn Monday at UEFA headquarters, pits Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane against City manager Pep Guardiola. Zidane won three Champions League titles in three attempts with Madrid, while Guardiola has been seeking his third title for almost a decade after winning twice with Barcelona.

Also, Liverpool was sent back to the stadium where it won the title last season, with a first leg at Atletico Madrid, while Barcelona will face Napoli with the first leg in Italy.

In other matches: Chelsea will face Bayern Munich; Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel was paired with his former club, Borussia Dortmund; Lyon will take on Juventus; Tottenham will play Leipzig; and Atalanta will meet Valencia.

Round of 16 draw 🔥 Sum up your reaction with a GIF 📱#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/fkdBCoX7v6 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 16, 2019

All 16 teams play in the five wealthiest European leagues.

The first legs will be played between 18 and 26 February, with the return games from 10-18 March.

The final on 30 May will be in Istanbul.

Complete draw:

First Leg

18-19 or 25-26 February

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France) Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Manchester City (England) Atalanta (Italy) vs. Valencia (Spain)

Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England)

Chelsea (England) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany) Lyon (France) vs. Juventus (Italy) Tottenham (England) vs. Leipzig (Germany) Napoli (Italy) vs. Barcelona (Spain)

Second Leg

10-11 or 17-18 March

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Manchester City (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain) Valencia (Spain) vs. Atalanta (Italy) Liverpool (England) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Chelsea (England) Juventus (Italy) vs. Lyon (France)

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Tottenham (England)

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Napoli (Italy)

