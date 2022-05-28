UEFA Champions League Final: Real Madrid's road to Paris to face Liverpool
UEFA Champions League Final: Real Madrid are hoping to extend their record as the most successful club in Europe with 14th title.
UEFA Champions League Final: Real Madrid's Champions League campaign this season has been one of incredible turnarounds. Just when you think they're out, they come right back with late comebacks. Remontada, the Spanish word for comebacks, has been the buzz word for the players, management and fans alike. The difference here is that there is no second leg to fall back on. No Real Madrid faithful at the Bernabeu to cheer them on.
But if history is to go by, Real Madrid don't need any of that. They come into the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool seeking their 14th piece of European silverware and have won seven straight Champions League finals.
Champions League final preview: Liverpool seek revenge over Real Madrid in re-match
Real Madrid, who were in a nervous position after losing to minnows Sheriff Tiraspol, went on to top the group. In the knockouts, they faced one big task after another - PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City - and came out victorious in miraculous fashion.
Real Madrid's European Cup wins: 1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 20013/14,2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18
Last season: semi-finals (lost 1-3 agg vs Chelsea)
Last final: 2017/18 (won 3-1 vs Liverpool)
Real Madrid's 2021/22 Champions League season:
Top scorer: Karim Benzema (15)
Real Madrid's Road to the final:
In Group D (P6, W5, L1, GF 14, GA 3, 15 points):
1-0 vs Inter
1-2 vs Sheriff Tiraspol
5-0 vs Shakhtar Donetsk
2-1 vs Shakhtar Donetsk
3-0 vs Sheriff Tiraspol
2-0 vs Inter
Round of 16: 3-2 aggregate vs PSG
Quarter-final: 5-4 aggregate vs Chelsea
Semi-final: 6-5 aggregate vs Manchester City
