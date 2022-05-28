UEFA Champions League Final: Liverpool are eyeing their seventh European Cup to go level with AC Milan.

UEFA Champions League Final: Liverpool's 63rd game of the season could well be their biggest and most important. They've won the League Cup and FA Cup already. The Reds finished the Premier League just a point behind eventual champions Manchester City. But they could achieve a treble, a rarity in European football, if they beat Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday.

"Without the Champions League it would be a great season. With the Champions League it would be a fantastic season," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Champions League final preview: Liverpool seek revenge over Real Madrid in re-match

In the Champions League, Liverpool have been near-perfect despite facing stiff competition. They've played 12 games in the competition and lost just once - to Inter - in the Round of 16 second leg. The Italians have been the only challenge Liverpool have had despite some nervous moments against Villarreal in the semis.

Liverpool's European Cup wins: 1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05, 2018/19

Last season: quarter-finals (lost 1-3 agg vs Real Madrid)

Last final: 2018/19 (won 2-0 vs Tottenham)

Liverpool's 2021/22 season in Champions League:

Top scorer: Mohamed Salah (8)

Liverpool's Road to the final:

In Group B (P6, W6, GF 17, GA 6, 18 points):

3-2 vs Milan

5-1 vs Porto

3-2 vs Atletico Madrid

2-0 vs Atletico Madrid

2-0 vs Porto

2-1 vs Milan

Round of 16: 2-1 aggregate vs Inter

Quarter-final: 6-4 aggregate vs Benfica

Semi-final: 5-2 aggregate vs Villarreal

