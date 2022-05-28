UEFA Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streaming, time, TV guide
Champions League Final, Liverpool vs Real Madrid: In the 66th European Cup final, six-time winners Liverpool take on 13-time champions Real Madrid.
UEFA Champions League: In a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final, Liverpool take on Real Madrid with both sides eager to add to their trophy cabinet.
Liverpool are seeking their seventh European Cup, to go level with AC Milan, while Real Madrid are gunning for a record-extending 14th crown.
Champions League final preview: Liverpool seek revenge over Real Madrid in re-match
Going into it, Liverpool's injury concerns have eased ahead with midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara back in full training. Thiago was the biggest worry for manager Jurgen Klopp after the Spaniard came off with an Achilles tendon injury in the first half of their win over Wolves.
Fabinho, another central midfielder, appears to have recovered from the hamstring injury sustained on 10 May and which forced him to miss the FA Cup final and Liverpool's final two league games.
Madrid should be fresher after clinching LaLiga almost a month ago. Coach Carlo Ancelotti was able to rest his key players for the final four matches of the league.
It is the third meeting between the teams in the European Cup final, with Liverpool winning in 1981 — also in Paris — and Madrid winning in Kyiv in 2018.
When is the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?
Liverpool vs Real Madrid is on 28 May at 9 PM local time. It converts to 29 May at 12.30 AM IST.
Where is the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?
The 2022 Champions League final was due to be played in St Petersburg. But, Liverpool vs Real Madrid will now be played at Saint-Denis, Paris.
Where can I watch the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?
Liverpool vs Real Madrid is available on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil, Telugu) channels.
Where can I stream the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?
Liverpool vs Real Madrid can also be live streamed on SonyLiv. Live score from Liverpool vs Real Madrid will also be available on Firstpost.com.
