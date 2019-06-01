UEFA Champions league final 2019, Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE: Harry Kane starts for Spurs

Preview: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a midfield conundrum and his Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Mauricio Pochettino must decide whether Harry Kane is ready for action as both bosses face selection dilemmas for Saturday's Champions League final.
The unusually long, almost three-week, break between the end of the Premier League season and the European final in Madrid has allowed injury worries to ease for both managers - but that only adds to the difficult decisions that will have to be made.
For Klopp, who has seen Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino return to fitness in time for the clash at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, there is probably only one big call to make.
The German is likely to stick with his trusted back-four from the title run-in with Joel Matip partnering Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence.
With Firmino expected to start — Klopp said this week that the striker "should be fine" — then Liverpool will be able to use their preferred attacking 'trident' with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah playing either side of the Brazilian.
That would, however, mean no place in the starting lineup for Belgian forward Divock Origi, who scored twice in the 4-0 crushing of Barcelona in the semi-final, second leg.
Brazilian Fabinho has made the deep, holding midfield role his own and Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who also claimed a brace against Barcelona, is likely to play just ahead of him.
That leaves one more midfield slot with two English players competing for one place — James Milner and Jordan Henderson.
Picking Milner would make a lot of sense from a tactical point of view as he is capable of temporarily tucking into the left-back role to cover Andy Robertson when the Scotsman charges forward.
Yet Henderson is Liverpool’s captain and has delivered some strong displays of his own this season and it would be a massive blow to him should Klopp leave him on the bench for the big game.
Fully-fit Kane
The long wait for this game has benefited Spurs in particular with striker Kane recovering from his ankle injury and declaring himself fit and ready.
A fully-fit Kane would surely start but Pochettino will have to decide whether his top scorer is 'match fit' after seven weeks on the sidelines.
If Kane does start — in tandem with South Korean forward Son Heung-min, who has struck 20 goals this season — then that could well mean no starting place for Lucas Moura.
That would be a cruel decision, however, after the Brazilian’s sensational hat-trick in the semi-final, second-leg win over Ajax Amsterdam which took Spurs to Madrid, but the Argentine coach has never flinched from such calls.
Moura could then be held in reserve as an impact substitute, a role that would take full advantage of his devastating pace.
Pochettino has utilised a number of different formations this season though and he could play a similar three-pronged attack to Liverpool with Son and Moura playing wide roles and Kane down the middle.
That variation would require Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli to play deeper midfield roles than they normally prefer — although both have done so at different times this season.
Presuming though that Pochettino opts for a four-man midfield then Moussa Sissoko is likely to the deepest with Harry Winks playing just ahead of him. A more cautious option would be to ask Victor Wanyama to partner Sissoko.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019 23:26:49 IST
Harry Kane starts for Spurs!
Spurs: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson (C), Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino
Liverpool and Tottenham have arrived at the stadium. The Tottenham players in smart black outfits, no doubt a sartorial choice from Pochettino. Liverpool, casually, in their tracksuits. A huge roar went up from the Liverpool fans when their players disembarked from their bus. Liverpool fans have outnumbered their Tottenham counterparts. "I have never seen so many Liverpool fans in my life," quips Henry Winter, the chief football writer of The Times."This is Istanbul plus 10%." I can attest to that: it has been fairly mental in the city center.
The question on everyone's minds before the final is whether Spurs talisman Harry Kane would start tonight. Kane limped off injured in Spurs' first leg quarter-final against Manchester City and hasn't played since. However, he has made a very quick recovery to declare himself fit. He will definitely be involved in the final at some time but would Poch risk starting him?
In the 2014 final, Diego Costa had declared himself fit for Atletico Madrid's final against city rivals Real and Diego Simeone started him for the final only to see him limp off eight minutes after kick off. Will that influence Pochetinno's decision tonight? One waits and watches.
So how do you spend three weeks before the biggest game of your life? Well, for what it is worth, I spent part of it hiking to Baku resulting in a back and forth of a combined 35 hours of travel via Amsterdam, Istanbul and Riga. That sort of time window gives you the opportunity to contemplate life or recover from a drubbing at the hands of London rivals. You wonder what it has done to the Liverpool and Tottenham players? The whole spectrum of human emotions must have already played out in their minds - apprehension, nerves, hope, despair, restlessness and suspense or as Mauricio Pochettino would have it a search for Energia universal. Have these past 21 days distorted Liverpool’s rhythm? Have Tottenham indeed found the force of which Pochettino speaks now that their talisman has declared himself it?
Mauricio Pochettino will bank on Tottenham's 'animal spirit' to upset title favourites Liverpool in final
If Tottenham do go on to upset the odds once again, the irrational success could trigger a repeat of Pochettino’s animalistic celebrations. Or we might see his tears again. Either way, the manager has successfully turned this team into a different beast. The past proclivity for collapsing in the face of pressure has gradually dripped away. Like Alderweireld said, Tottenham is a new creature.
Here, Priyansh writes about how Spurs would be banking on their new-found "animal spirit" when they take on Liverpool.
Pride at stake for Liverpool as club seeks European glory under manager Jurgen Klopp
Miracles abound, songs of dedication are being made on the fly. More and more fans are spoilt for choice when it comes to having a player name on the backs of their Liverpool shirts.
If Liverpool end up winning the Champions League tonight, it won’t just be a footballing victory. It will be a win for the process.
Srijandeep Das writes on what it means for Liverpool to reach another Champions League final. You can read that here.
This is tonight's vantage point. It is still quiet inside the stadium as the first fans begin to filter in. Liverpool's end has already been festooned with banners and flags. In the shade, the pitch will be cooling down, a welcome relief for the players. Temperatures topped 30 degrees Celsius today in the Spanish capital.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2019 UEFA Champions League final between Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. In a Champions League season filled with Davids slaying Goliaths and more back from the dead scenarios than an Ekta Kapoor soap opera, this is the final that European football deserves. So get ready for 90 minutes (and probably more) as England gets ready to welcome a European champion for the first time in 7 years.