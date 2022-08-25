Champions League Draw Live: Paris Saint-Germain to face Juventus; Inter Milan, Munich, Barcelona in Group C

Champions League Draw Live in Istanbul: Follow Live Updates as the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and others wait to see their group fixtures and decide their strategies for the biggest football club league.

Auto refresh feeds

UEFA Champions League Draw The last pot is on its way... Scotland's FC Celtic - Group F France's Marseille - Group D Denkark's Copenhagen - Group G

UEFA Champions League Draw Two teams to go. . . Israel's Maccabi Haifa - Group H Czech Republic's FC Viktoria Plzen - Group C

UEFA Champions League Draw That has brought an end to the draws and we have all the groups divided. While some would breathe easy, some will be under the edge of a sword with strong teams slotted around them! The pieces of the puzzle are now in place!

UEFA Champions League Draw Here are the groups after Pot 4 - Group A: AFC Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

UEFA Champions League Draw The event will now move to award the best of the best across Europe in different categories! The UEFA awards on its way after the draw of groups. . .

UEFA Champions League Draw England's Sarina Wiegman has won the women's coach of the year. Wiegman led the English team to Euro Cup glory in 2022!

UEFA Champions League Draw Carlo Ancelotti is announced as the UEFA men’s coach of the year! Ancelotti led Real Madrid to record 16th Champions League title last season! He becomes the first and only coach to win the award fourth time!

🏆 Carlo Ancelotti - the first coach to win the #UCL 4 times 👏👏👏 #UEFAawards || #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/RFhKQPMFo0

UEFA Champions League Draw Alexia Puttelas of Spain and club Barcelona is the UEFA women's payer of the year!

It’s that time of the year again. Europe’s top domestic football leagues like the Premier League, LaLiga, and Serie A all got underway earlier in August, and the much-anticipated UEFA Champions League 2022-23 seasons kicks off on 6 September, a week in advance from the usual Matchday due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar from 20 November.

As is the tradition, 32 of Europe’s top football clubs will view for the UEFA Champions League trophy, the group stage draw of which is now live in Turkey’s Istanbul.

The final of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season will take place in Istanbul on 10 June 2023. Real Madrid are the defending champions, having beaten Liverpool 1-0 in 2021-22 final to clinch a record 14th title.

The likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool will all be heavy favourites this time around while teams like Eintracht Frankfurt would hope to spring a surprise against the top sides.

A total of 26 teams automatically qualified for the upcoming season, while six others have advanced through the playoff round final.

As always, 32 teams will be divided into eight groups of four, with the top two advancing to the round of 16.

No teams from the same associations/ country can play against eachother.

Interestingly, to ensure that paired clubs from the same country play on different days, the groups will be distinguished by Red and Blue colours.

Groups A to D – Red

Groups E to H – Blue

After a paired club is drawn, from one colour (for example blue), the other paired club – once it has been drawn – will be assigned to one of the four red clubs.

Paired clubs:

A Real Madrid & Barcelona

B Frankfurt & Leipzig

C Man City & Liverpool

D AC Milan & Napoli

E Bayern & Dortmund

F Paris & Marseille

G Porto & Benfica

H Chelsea & Tottenham

I Juventus & Inter

J Atlético de Madrid & Sevilla

K Rangers & Celtic

Here are the four Pots for the group stage draw of the UEFA Champions League:

Pot 1

Real Madrid (ESP, Champions League holders)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Europa League holders)

Manchester City (ENG)

AC Milan (ITA)

Bayern München (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Porto (POR)

Ajax (NED)

Pot 2

Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP)

RB Leipzig (GER)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Salzburg (AUT)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter (ITA)

Napoli (ITA)

Benfica (POR)

Sporting CP (POR)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Pot 4

Marseille (FRA)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Celtic (SCO)

Rangers (SCO)

Dinamo (CRO)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Copenhagen (DEN)