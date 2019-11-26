UEFA Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo can create problems for opponents, says Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said that Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo knows how to create problems for his opponents ahead of their Champions League clash.

"He always played really well against us. He is the number one, an amazing player. He always knows how to create problems for his opponents," Goal.com quoted Simeone as saying.

"But I don't think it will be just Ronaldo against Atletico Madrid," he added.

Simeone said they want to play a 'great game' against a 'very strong and demanding' team.

"We are here looking forward to playing in this amazing stadium. And we want to play a great game. It will be a great game against a very strong and demanding team," he said.

In last year's edition of the Champions League, Atletico Madrid were knocked out in a round of 16 fixture against Juventus, in a match where Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick.

Atletico Madrid will compete against Juventus on 27 November.

