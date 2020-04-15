You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

UEFA bans Copenhagen forward Michael Santos for assault during goal celebration

Sports The Associated Press Apr 15, 2020 17:03:41 IST

Nyon (Switzerland): UEFA banned Copenhagen forward Michael Santos for three games on Wednesday for his clash with police and security staff during a goal celebration at Celtic.

A disciplinary charge against Santos of assaulting another person present at the match was found proven, UEFA said in a statement.

UEFA bans Copenhagen forward Michael Santos for assault during goal celebration

Representational image. AP

The Uruguayan forward was also charged by police in Scotland after the incident in the Europa League on 27 February.

Santos was celebrating Copenhagen's second goal in a 3-1 win in the Round of 32, second leg when scorer Pep Biel ran past police and security stewards toward the team's fans.

The clash happened as Santos, who had earlier scored, was the first teammate to reach Biel.

Police also charged a member of Copenhagen's security staff, who the club said had tried to prevent a clash.

Copenhagen said in February we are now waiting to see if the Scottish Police will pursue the case, and of course, we will cooperate if they want more information from the club.

Santos played in Copenhagen's Round of 16, first-leg game against Istanbul

Basakshehir before the Europa League was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. He is suspended for the next three games he would otherwise be eligible to play in UEFA club competitions.

Santos and Copenhagen can appeal against the verdict to UEFA.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 17:03:41 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

2 million COVID-19 cases in the world: Here is what linear and exponential growth mean in the context of an outbreak

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 15 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 15 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres