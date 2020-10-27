UAE and Israel football leagues sign MOU to bolster co-operation
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) comes after UAE in September became the first Gulf nation and third Arab state to officially establish relations with Israel, following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
Football leagues from the United Arab Emirates and Israel signed a cooperation agreement, the first such deal between an Arab country and the Jewish state, the clubs announced Tuesday.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) comes after UAE in September became the first Gulf nation and third Arab state to officially establish relations with Israel, following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
"The terms of the MoU include holding joint workshops to discuss ways to develop the marketing and promotional side of the competitions, in addition to keeping pace with everything related to sports and football development technology, as well as developing the technical aspect in the football sector," the UAE Pro League said in a statement.
The announcement comes after Al-Nasr club of Dubai, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, for the first time signed an Israeli footballer, Diaa Sabia.
The agreement, signed on Monday, "will contribute towards the promotion of peace and strengthen cooperation and friendship in a way that serves the interest of football in both countries", said Abdulla Naser al-Junaibi, chairman of the UAE Pro League, according to the statement.
Erez Halfon, chairman of the Israeli Professional Football League, also lauded the agreement.
"We hope that soon we will have the opportunity to continue to forge collaborations in the field of football with our other neighbours as well," he said, according to the statement.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
From building the wall to ending wars, four years in, Trump has plenty of unfinished business
Since taking the oath of office in 2016, US president Donald Trump has faced the same hard truth that each of his White House predecessors learned: Governing is rarely easy
Mumbai local trains to allow women travellers from today; Centre mulls removing plasma therapy as treatment
Currently only those engaged in frontline duties and falling in the essential staff category of the Maharashtra government are allowed to travel in the local trains run by Central Railway and Western Railway
Israel allows Ethiopians of Jewish descent to resettle, but fewer than promised; draws flak from activists
The plan approved on Monday would admit about one-quarter of the roughly 8,000 who remain, living in mostly rundown communities in the Ethiopian cities of Addis Ababa, the capital, and Gondar