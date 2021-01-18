UAE and Ireland agree to complete coronavirus-hit ODI series after two matches were called off
UAE and Ireland will play a second one-day international in Abu Dhabi on Monday after two matches of the scheduled four-game series were called off due to COVID-19 concerns, officials said.
UAE won the opening encounter on 8 January without vice-captain Chirag Suri and uncapped left-arm spinner Aryan Lakra who both tested positive for coronavirus .
The next two games were then axed despite a series of attempts to reschedule.
"We're delighted that the go ahead has been granted for the rescheduled match, and the squad is looking forward to getting back into competitive action," said Richard Holdsworth, the high performance director for Cricket Ireland.
"It has been very disruptive for team planning and player preparation not knowing when the next game will be, but I know that (coach) Graham Ford and the squad will adapt and be pleased that there is a confirmed fixture now in place."
After Monday, Ireland will remain in the UAE to play a three-game ODI series against Afghanistan.
