U.S. prosecutors charge Trump inauguration donor with obstructing justice

(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in New York have charged Los Angeles businessman Imaad Zuberi with obstructing a grand jury investigation into a $900,000 donation he made to a committee for President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration.

Zuberi, who has also donated to Democratic politicians in the past, has been under investigation for allegedly hiding the real source of the money behind the donation.

Zuberi "took numerous steps, including reimbursing one source of those funds via a back-dated check, to obstruct the federal criminal investigation," according to a court document disclosed by Manhattan prosecutors on Tuesday.

The funds donated by Zuberi came from a U.S. citizen and a foreign national, according to the document.

A spokesman for Zuberi, Steve Rabinowitz, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Nathan Layne in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)

