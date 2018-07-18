You are here:
U-23 six nations tournament: India's junior women's hockey team play out goalless draw against Canada

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 18, 2018 23:22:48 IST

Antwerp, Belgium: The Indian junior women's hockey team continued their unbeaten run as they played out a goalless draw against Canada in their fourth round-robin match of the ongoing U-23 six nations tournament here on Wednesday.

India played a goalless draw against Canada on Wednesday. Image courtesy: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

The Indian junior women's team, led by Preeti Dubey, have had a strong showing in the tournament thus far having won three successive matches previously.

In the first match, the Indian team beat Ireland 4-1, before surpassing Great Britain 1-0 in their second match. They followed it up with a strong 2-0 win against hosts Belgium in their third match.

The team put up a strong attack against Canada as they created six PCs in the match but unfortunately could not convert, thanks to Canada's strong PC defending.

Canada too created three PCs during the course of the match but could not find a break through thus ending the match in a stalemate.

India will take on the Netherlands on 20 July.


Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 23:22 PM

