Tyson Fury warns Anthony Joshua he wants to 'smash his face in' after cheeky jibe
An agreement is in principle for Fury to fight Joshua twice in 2021 should Joshua come through his world title fight with Kubrat Pulev at Wembley on Saturday.
London: Tyson Fury has hit back at Anthony Joshua and warned he is "only interested in smashing your face in" after being advised to join his fellow British heavyweight champion's management team.
The touchpaper between the pair was lit again on Monday when the WBC belt holder responded to an interview Joshua did with Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper.
In the interview, the 2012 Olympic champion suggested Fury should join him at Eddie Hearn's Matchroom promotional stable and link up with his own management group if he wanted to be a superstar.
"I do think he (Fury) should come over to Matchroom and 258 Management and let us handle his career," said Joshua.
"He's a superstar, he's a superstar in the making with the right management. He could go all the way."
Fury, 32, replied on Monday, via Twitter, in robust fashion.
"@anthonyfjoshua has it ever dawned on you I'm not interested in being a superstar, or famous.
"I'm a fighting man and only interested in smashing your face in, you keep the stardom, I'll stay real, #youbigdosser I'm coming for u superstar, tick tock tick tock."
An agreement is in principle for Fury to fight Joshua twice in 2021 should Joshua come through his world title fight with Kubrat Pulev at Wembley on Saturday.
Joshua, 31, who has not fought since he outpointed Andy Ruiz Jr last December, had been due to fight Pulev earlier this year before the bout was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: IPC to grant members, athletes total of $2.2 million in build-up to tournament
The IPC said it would begin awarding grants in February, six months before the 24 August opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympic Games delayed one year by the coronavirus pandemic.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 18 percent of sold tickets to be refunded, say tournament organisers
A three-week refund window for domestic tickets closed 30 November, and organisers said about 810,000 of the 4.45 million tickets sold in Japan would be refunded and resold at a later date.
Esports gamers emerging as the new generation of brand ambassadors
As the brands look to tap into the eSports community in different parts of the world, they are likely to bring in a brand ambassador. Dota 2 is just one eSport with its collection of superstars who are yet to become brand ambassadors.