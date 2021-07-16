Tyson Fury tests positive for COVID-19, title showdown against Deontay Wilder pushed back to 9 October
The bout for Fury's World Boxing Council crown will still be fought at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Britain's Tyson Fury has tested positive for COVID-19 and his heavyweight boxing title showdown with Deontay Wilder has been postponed from 24 July to 9 October, promoters announced Thursday.
The bout for Fury's World Boxing Council crown will still be fought at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
England's Fury, 30-0 with one drawn and 21 knockouts, fought Wilder to a draw in their first fight in 2018, allowing Wilder to keep the WBC crown.
But Fury, who turns 33 in August, stopped Wilder in the seventh round in February 2020 to claim the WBC crown and deliver the first loss to the American, who stands 42-1-1 with 41 knockouts.
"I wanted nothing more than to smash the 'Big Dosser' on 24 July, but I guess the beating will have to wait," Fury said.
"Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight 9 October and I will knock him spark out."
Fury was planning on fighting for an undisputed crown against Britain's Anthony Joshua, but Wilder activated a rematch clause in his contract for a third matchup with Fury.
In May, arbitration judge Daniel Weinstein ruled Fury had to give Wilder a rematch and the bout was scheduled for Las Vegas.
It will now take place only 13 days before Wilder turns 36.
"This is what we went to arbitration for," said Shelly Finkel, Wilder's manager. "He just wanted what was owed to him. He remains ready to reclaim his world title on 9 October."
also read
Hopeful, resilient, nervous: Youth of the pandemic share their thoughts after having faced a year of global crisis
They are among a group of young people who first spoke with The Associated Press last year, just as the pandemic started to grip the world. The AP recently checked in with them again to see how they’re doing – and how the global crisis has moulded them
COVID-19 lockdown: List of states that have extended or eased restrictions starting today
With Kerala continuing to witness a significant number of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis, the state government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown curbs for one more week
You can get COVID-19 after getting the vaccine but you won't get as sick
Vaccinated people who develop COVID-19 will likely have a lower viral load than unvaccinated people, meaning they’re less likely to spread the virus.