Tyson Fury admits to discussing potential exhibition bout with Mike Tyson

Tyson Fury recently stated that while he was looking to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout, the money on offer was not enough.

According to an interaction Fury had with IFL TV, he said he was offered 'peanuts' compared to what Tyson was looking for.

During the interaction, Fury said, "It was all real but never materialized. Someone who was offering the money to Mike came back and offered us peanuts completely. Mike was talking about $500 million figures, but what came back on paper was a joke, it was crazy."

According to a report in Fox News, while Fury did not reveal the real number he was offered in that particular case, he did say that ESPN offered him $10 million to fight Tyson.

During the IFL TV interaction, Fury added that he would have loved to share the ring with Tyson, but if he lost, people would have said he was rubbish for being defeated by a 53-year-old. If he won, he worried people would call him a bully.

“It was a lose-lose situation for me. It was money I didn't need to fight a man past his best," he said.

Fury is currently gearing up for three major clashes in the imminent future. He will be facing Deontay Wilder next and may have to defend his title against WBC Mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte as well.

There is a massive 2-fight clash against Anthony Joshua lined up as well.